Citigroup Inc. Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,319 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.16% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,669,000 after buying an additional 194,900 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,537,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,295,000 after buying an additional 336,090 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,543,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,352,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 468.2% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,841,000 after purchasing an additional 891,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,556,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.47 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.58.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 30.24% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.08.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

