$42.22 Million in Sales Expected for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) will post sales of $42.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.88 million to $44.99 million. DHT reported sales of $117.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year sales of $228.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $211.60 million to $239.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $347.57 million, with estimates ranging from $311.40 million to $368.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DHT.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.14 million. DHT had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 18.31%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DHT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 573.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 236,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 201,509 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the first quarter worth $13,978,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 24.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 460,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 89,544 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 428,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $6.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of -0.24. DHT has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $6.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHT (DHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.