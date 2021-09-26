Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 75.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 50.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,345,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 113.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 20,461 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $95.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.83. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.78 and a 12 month high of $179.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.14.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 EPS for the current year.

RARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.26.

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $738,368.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $34,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,211 shares of company stock worth $1,022,767 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.