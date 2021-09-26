State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 6,474 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 62,950 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average of $14.36. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 2.59.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 270.53%. The business had revenue of $49.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.45.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,116,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.