State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 519 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HZO. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in MarineMax by 1,534.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax in the first quarter worth $130,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in MarineMax by 6,515.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MarineMax by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in MarineMax in the first quarter worth $148,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

HZO stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. MarineMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $70.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.51.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

