Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,401,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,455,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,147,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.64.

NYSE URI opened at $356.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $164.31 and a one year high of $364.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $338.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.21.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.