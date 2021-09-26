The a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Trading 2.2% Higher

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $4.11. 2,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 16,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of The a2 Milk from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of The a2 Milk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.20 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Get The a2 Milk alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99.

The a2 Milk Co Ltd. engages in the distribution and sale of milk and dairy products. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, China and Other Asia, & United Kingdom and USA. The Australia and New Zealand segment receives external revenue from infant formula, milk and dairy products, along with royalty and license fee income.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for The a2 Milk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The a2 Milk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.