HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments (OTCMKTS:HKCVF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF) was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 100,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 48,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99.

About HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments (OTCMKTS:HKCVF)

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited, a vertically integrated power-utility, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong Island and Lamma Island. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 6 coal-fired units, 5 oil-fired gas turbine units, 3 gas-fired combined-cycle units, 1 solar power system, and 1 wind turbine with an installed capacity of 3,617 megawatts.

