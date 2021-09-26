Amigo (LON:AMGO) Shares Down 0.6%

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO)’s stock price dropped 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.69 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.82 ($0.14). Approximately 1,740,736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 13,068,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.89 ($0.14).

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.88. The company has a market capitalization of £51.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 12.32.

Amigo Company Profile (LON:AMGO)

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

