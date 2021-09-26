Sydney Airport (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) Shares Up 51%

Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) shot up 51% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.60. 294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09.

Sydney Airport Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYDDF)

Sydney Airport engages in the operation and ownership of airport. The firm provides international and domestic passenger services. It also offers aeronautical services, including access to terminals, infrastructure, apron parking, airfield and terminal facilities, and government mandated security services for airlines, and parking and ground transport services, as well as leases commercial space to tenants whose activities comprise duty free, food and beverage, financial, and advertising services.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Sydney Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sydney Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.