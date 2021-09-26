Cynata Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CYYNF) Trading 12.1% Higher

Cynata Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYNF)’s stock price traded up 12.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44.

About Cynata Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CYYNF)

Cynata Therapeutics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes a proprietary mesenchymal stem cell technology under the Cymerus brand for human therapeutic use in Australia. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate is CYP-001, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of graft versus host disease.

