Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLP. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter worth about $173,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 31.1% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 76,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 18,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 297.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 76,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 15.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 125,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 16,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPLP opened at $28.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $610.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.89. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average is $25.09.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $386.43 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 16.56%.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

