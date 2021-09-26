Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 105,477.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,334,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,099 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 45,686.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,393 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 10,120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,202,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,951 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,035,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,201,000.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IXG opened at $79.27 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.27 and a fifty-two week high of $81.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.57 and a 200-day moving average of $77.63.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.