Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 84.9% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.69.

DLTR stock opened at $84.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $120.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.54.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.