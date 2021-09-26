Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $981,000. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $535,000.

Get iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS REM opened at $36.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.