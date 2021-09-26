Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $141,000 in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Paramount Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Paramount Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Paramount Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in Paramount Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 23,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Paramount Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PGRE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.39.

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. Paramount Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $11.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.27). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $182.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

