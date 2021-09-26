Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 182 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $102.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.02 and its 200 day moving average is $104.54. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.