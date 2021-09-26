12,530 Shares in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FYBR. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,452,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,527,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,934,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FYBR shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $28.59 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.01.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.