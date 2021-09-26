Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 1,042 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 283.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CDW were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 322.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.33.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total value of $585,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,057,427 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $193.06 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $109.67 and a 52 week high of $203.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.18.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.