Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Stock Holdings Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 79.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter.

SPHD opened at $42.86 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $46.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day moving average is $44.05.

