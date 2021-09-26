Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 2,035 Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) by 51.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in COMPASS Pathways were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 5,019.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. 18.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

CMPS stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -12.36. COMPASS Pathways plc has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $61.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average is $35.21.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Research analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

