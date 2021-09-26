Citigroup Inc. Has $5.28 Million Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,649 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.13% of Ryder System worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 4.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 3.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Ryder System by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 2.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 71.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

In related news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $82.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.21 and a 200-day moving average of $77.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently -859.26%.

R has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.