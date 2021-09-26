WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 4,106 Shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.11% of DHI Group worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,486,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after purchasing an additional 153,703 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,110,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 655,273 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 537,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHX opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.49. DHI Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.71 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. Analysts anticipate that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DHI Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

