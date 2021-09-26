WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 4,327 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 154,596 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,272,000 after purchasing an additional 158,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,662.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WAL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $103.07 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $30.34 and a 12-month high of $109.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $506.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

