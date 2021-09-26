Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Sells $551,655.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $551,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $84.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 206.47 and a beta of -0.28. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $115.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.50.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.72 million. Palomar had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,369,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,249,000 after purchasing an additional 88,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,975,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,087,000 after purchasing an additional 115,878 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth $126,140,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Palomar by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,520,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,925,000 after buying an additional 279,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Palomar by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,089,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,241,000 after buying an additional 76,767 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.