Insider Selling: AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) CEO Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William C. Rhodes III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of AutoZone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88.

AZO stock opened at $1,694.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,603.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,499.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,704.02.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $30.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,651.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,229,000 after acquiring an additional 50,322 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,761,000 after acquiring an additional 60,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

