VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells $642,630.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $642,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, September 14th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $1,106,300.00.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $217.77 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $234.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.94.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 154,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 54,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 158,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

