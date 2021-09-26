Insider Selling: GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Slutsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Andrew Slutsky sold 25,000 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Andrew Slutsky sold 800 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $26,408.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Andrew Slutsky sold 7,400 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $244,200.00.

Shares of GDRX opened at $44.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a current ratio of 16.43. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $64.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.15.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 99.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 1,828.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 26.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GDRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

