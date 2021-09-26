WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UTL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,343,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,395,000 after buying an additional 91,420 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,165,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,232,000 after buying an additional 216,597 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 697,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,877,000 after buying an additional 27,028 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,294,000 after buying an additional 19,707 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,516,000 after buying an additional 41,937 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

NYSE:UTL opened at $45.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $718.83 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. Unitil Co. has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $59.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 9.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 70.70%.

Unitil Profile

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

