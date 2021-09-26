HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter valued at $354,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,949,000.

SPGP stock opened at $90.58 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $57.03 and a twelve month high of $93.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.25.

