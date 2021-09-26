HighTower Advisors LLC Has $348,000 Stock Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLC. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 238,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLC opened at $23.84 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. has a one year low of $21.12 and a one year high of $25.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.1295 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

