HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 601 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQJ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 97.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 376.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 114,279 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000.

QQQJ stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $35.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

