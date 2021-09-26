Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of REX American Resources worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in REX American Resources by 107.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in REX American Resources by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,930,000 after purchasing an additional 85,354 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in REX American Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 250,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in REX American Resources by 37.9% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 68,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 18,942 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in REX American Resources by 13.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

In related news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $92,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

REX stock opened at $81.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.70. REX American Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.49 and a fifty-two week high of $116.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.09.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The energy company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $195.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 4.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

