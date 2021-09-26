Sei Investments Co. Acquires 5,833 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 19.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSUR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,873,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,560,000 after purchasing an additional 841,547 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 20.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,671,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,845,000 after buying an additional 634,826 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 46.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,972,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,909,000 after buying an additional 624,524 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 112.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 948,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,074,000 after buying an additional 502,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,575,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,720,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $785.62 million, a P/E ratio of 155.86 and a beta of -0.28.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

