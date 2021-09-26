HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 277.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,197 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 7,845.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 703.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000.

Several analysts have commented on GRUB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.81. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $19.84.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

