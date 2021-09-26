ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $2,601,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $31.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $301.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.00 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.