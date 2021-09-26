HighTower Advisors LLC Has $314,000 Holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSP. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000.

Get Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PSP opened at $15.53 on Friday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.