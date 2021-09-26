O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PKW. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 585.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 433.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW opened at $92.25 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $58.07 and a 1-year high of $95.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

