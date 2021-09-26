HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $303,000 in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Karat Packaging at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,753,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,967,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

KRT stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $25.91.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karat Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

