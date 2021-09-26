O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 696 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 98.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 3,809.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TUP shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.13.

TUP stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.16. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 2.87.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.38. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 92.72%. The firm had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.