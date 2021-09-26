Sei Investments Co. Sells 99,611 Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 99,611 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in VEON were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in VEON by 48.6% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in VEON by 18.4% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in VEON by 37.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in VEON by 31.6% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 37,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VEON by 63.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VEON alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON opened at $2.14 on Friday. VEON Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). VEON had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VEON Ltd. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group raised VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VEON presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.21.

VEON Profile

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON).

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.