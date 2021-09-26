Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ebix were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Ebix by 7,674.6% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 855,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,700,000 after buying an additional 844,201 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ebix by 37.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,354,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,395,000 after purchasing an additional 369,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ebix by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,919,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,544,000 after purchasing an additional 212,117 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ebix by 22.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 838,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,853,000 after purchasing an additional 154,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ebix by 144.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 132,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 78,173 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EBIX stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.72. Ebix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $64.14.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $246.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.00 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business’s revenue was up 121.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%.

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

