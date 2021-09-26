Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,500 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Blue Bird worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter valued at about $696,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Blue Bird by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 1,187.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 15,324 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,188,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,405,000 after buying an additional 211,535 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $20.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $550.06 million, a P/E ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.39. Blue Bird Co. has a 52-week low of $11.07 and a 52-week high of $28.90.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phil Horlock acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 432,475 shares in the company, valued at $8,761,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

