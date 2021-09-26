Brokerages Anticipate EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $141.88 Million

Brokerages predict that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will announce sales of $141.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $141.16 million. EVERTEC posted sales of $136.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year sales of $575.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $573.25 million to $578.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $609.47 million, with estimates ranging from $603.73 million to $620.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.58 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EVTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $658,491.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,594,000 after buying an additional 334,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,475,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,291,000 after buying an additional 132,336 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 1.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,504,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,625,000 after buying an additional 62,870 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 16.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,036,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,185,000 after buying an additional 575,958 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 9.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,824,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,275,000 after purchasing an additional 240,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $46.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.89. EVERTEC has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $47.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

