HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 90.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,789 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 14,439 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 351,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter valued at $4,769,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 49,002 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $32.31 on Friday. HollyFrontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.14.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HFC has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

