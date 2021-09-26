O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $28,000 Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 209.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Redburn Partners began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $132.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.72, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.