O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,107 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 4,428.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $21.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.48. Change Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $867.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.57 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.55.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

