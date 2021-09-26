WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $240,000 Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 43.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2,040.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRDO opened at $10.54 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $14.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84. The stock has a market cap of $738.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $175.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.09 million. Analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

