WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 3,952 Shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,384,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after buying an additional 903,133 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,059,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after buying an additional 305,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,187,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,997,000 after buying an additional 186,648 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 823,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 185,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 782,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 183,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Entravision Communications stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $633.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Entravision Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $8.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

In other Entravision Communications news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 68,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $445,339.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $47,092.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Entravision Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.