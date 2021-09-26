WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 4,465 Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.12% of Spok worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spok by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,085,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,363,000 after buying an additional 177,491 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Spok in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Spok by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,472 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Spok by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Spok by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spok stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.27. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $12.86.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.72 million during the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 31.62%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%.

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

